GREENHILL — On June 21, 2021 at 5:25 a.m., Bonnie Sue Richardson Faulkner Murks left her earthly home for her forever Heavenly home surrounded by her family. Bonnie was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. today, June 23rd at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be in the chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m. with Austin Swinea officiating. Burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park in Florence.
Bonnie was born in 1936 in Greenhill to Edgar Louis and Annie Snow Dickerson Richardson. She was blessed with 12 brothers and sisters with four of them having passed before the age of two. Family has always been everything to Bonnie. She loved every member of her family with everything in her and they knew it.
Bonnie was retired from ECM Hospital after more than 25 years of service. For years, she was the one taking the newborn baby pictures. She absolutely loved doing this and it was such a fitting job for her.
She was an avid Alabama fan. She loved wearing her Alabama apparel any chance she got and had more Alabama and houndstooth jewelry than most team stores.
Bonnie was the epitome of how a mother should be. She loved her two children, Tony and Tangela, immensely and there is nothing she would not have done for them. She was known as “Nana” to her grands and great-grands and they were all the light of her life. She always kept her freezer running over with popsicles for the great-grands. There was no way a great-grand was going to ever walk in her house and her not have popsicles and candy for them.
Bonnie loved to laugh and had such an infectious smile. She was a big prankster as well. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. No one ever spoke an unkind word about her. She helped everyone that needed it. She was always cooking and baking for others and that was her passion. She loved all her neighbors at Williams Court Apartments and we are thankful for the many friends she had there.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Claude Richard Faulkner; her second husband, Dillard Franklin Murks; her parents, Edgar Louis and Annie Snow Richardson; her mother and father-in-law, Claude Kilburn and Mary Ann Cobb Faulkner; brother, Coy Richardson; sisters, Ruby Allen, Gladys Springer, Lenice Dickerson, Hazel Rogers and Dorothy Pettus.
Bonnie is survived by son, Tony Faulkner (Sonya); daughter, Tangela Carbine (Bryan); grandchildren, Meagan Simpson (Tyler), Mitchell Olive (Haley), Mackenzie Crowden (Benji), Damon Carbine (Caragan) and Heather Carbine; great-grandchildren, Lexie, Caroline, Bentley, Kolten, Maeleigh, Hudson, Kage, Easton, Onyx and Camden; brothers, E.L. Richardson and Billy Richardson (Sally), sister-in-law, Linda Richardson; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her granddog, Bear, whom she loved even though she has never been much on animals. Bear quickly won her heart. She was always sneaking leftover ham or turkey to “little man.”
Pallbearers will be Greg Richardson, Tommy Hurst, Jacob Hurst, Travis Allen, Dennis Allen and Dwight Simpson.
Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons, Bentley, Kolten, Hudson, Kage, Easton, Onyx and Camden.
The family would like to thank Air Evac, Huntsville Hospital and Caring for Life inpatient hospice facility for the excellent care given to our mother the past five days. We would also like to thank Dr. Lyman Mitchell and Pam Hill for their care of our precious mother for the last 25 years.
Greenhill Funeral Home is assisting the family.
