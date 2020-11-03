LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Bonnie Sue White Krick, age 85 of Loretto, TN, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, retired from South Lawrence School and a member of Bluewater Baptist Church.
Graveside service was held at Loretto Memorial Gardens on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. with Rodney Krick officiating. Burial followed in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Survivors are daughters, Kathy Danley (Dennis), Loretto, TN, Anita McDow (Gary), Loretto, TN, Carolyn Hunt (Randall), Florence, AL; seven grandchildren, Tony Harvill (M’Lee), Mark Harvill (Mandi), Tyler McDow (Cindy), Nathan Hunt (Brooke), Kyle McDow, Daniel Hunt and Allison Gallaher (Craig); five great-grandsons, Evan Harvill, Kelby Harvill, Owen McDow, Parker Burgess and Keller Harvill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Krick; parents, Vird and Roxie Killen White; brother, Albert “Pete” White; sisters, Hester Springer, Effie Newton, Nora Lyons, Nell Wilson, Frances Weaver.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Tony and Mark Harvill, Tyler and Kyle McDow, Nathan and Daniel Hunt, Craig Gallaher.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. (931) 853-6955.
