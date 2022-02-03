SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Bonnie “Trixie” Marie Franks Tune passed from this earth peacefully at home in her sleep on Monday, January 31st at the age of 91. She was born on November 10, 1930 to the late Shelby and Cora Austin Franks in Hardin County, Tennessee.
On March 23, 1946, she was united in marriage to her beloved husband of 66 years, Mr. Willard T. Tune, who preceded her in death on March 5, 2013.
Mrs. Tune enjoyed canning fresh vegetables from the garden, solving crossword puzzles, and mailing handwritten special occasion cards to family and friends. She was a member of the Cherry’s Chapel United Methodist Church where she served as Secretary and Treasurer for over 40 years. She was a woman of good faith who loved God, her church, friends, and most importantly her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Polly Howard (Charles) of Savannah, Tennessee; grandchildren, Lisa Orrick (Stevie) and Preston Parker (Tara), both of Waterloo, Alabama; Kevin Howard and Sabrina Howard of Savannah, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Ryan Orrick (Emily Burns), Deidre Kelly (Chubby), both of Florence, Alabama; Molly Carmack (Michael) of Fort Stewart, Georgia; Morgan Minor (Jeremy) and Campbell Parker, both of Waterloo, Alabama; Landon Charles, Levi Cannon, and Larson Cole Howard of Savannah, Tennessee; great-great-grandchildren, Asia, Keith, Tyson, Amilla, Ellie, and Baylee Kelly of Florence Alabama; Maci, Mali, Maddox and Macson Carmack of Fort Stewart, Georgia; Alex, Race, and Beckham Minor of Florence, Alabama; sister, Joyce Williams of Savannah, Tennessee; brother, Bryant Franks of Savannah, Tennessee.
Other than her parents and husband, Mrs. Tune was preceded in death by one daughter, Barbara Tune Parker on July 2, 2021 and one brother, Bernis Franks.
Services will be held on February 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Savannah, Tennessee, with Randy Weatherington, Ryan Orrick, and Stevie Orrick officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Cherry Cemetery at Hardin County, Tennessee.
Pallbearers will be Landon Howard, Campbell Parker, Josh Kelly, Jeremy Minor, Race Minor, Ryan Orrick, Stevie Orrick, and Kevin Howard. Honorary Pallbearers will be Preston Parker, Michael Carmack, and Levi Howard.
