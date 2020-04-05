TUSCUMBIA — Bonnie Wilson McCreary, age 89, went to her heavenly home on April 4, 2020. Due to the potential spread of COVID-19, she will be buried in Tuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery with no services at this time.
Bonnie attended First Church of the Nazarene-Sheffield and was preceded in death by her husband, Carmon Stanley McCreary.
She is survived by her children, Julia Deborah Butler (Teddy) of Killen, Stan McCreary (Myra) of Muscle Shoals and Kevon McCreary (Johnna) of Russellville; sisters, Ouida Fulmer of Tuscumbia and Mina ”Joni” Zellner of Glen Allen, Virginia; brother, Daniel Wilson (Kathryn) of Glasgow, KY; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Martha Hovater, Vickie Cooper, Dr. Brad Ginevan, Dr. Mark W. Smith and to Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
Should you wish to send a memorial please do so to Margerum Cemetery, c/o Rhonda Walker, 1012 Ridge Ave., Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave a tribute for the family.
