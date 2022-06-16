TRINITY — Bonnie Wykoff, 56, died June 14, 2022. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Midway Memorial Gardens. Bonnie was married to the late Randy Wykoff.

