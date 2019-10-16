SHEFFIELD — Brack Whitfield, 51, of Sheffield, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th in the Morrison Chapel with Chris Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield.
Mr. Whitfield was retired from the City of Sheffield and was a member of Bridgeway Baptist church.
Mr. Whitfield is survived by his parents, David and Dell Whitfield; son, B.J. (Chelsie); daughter, Caycee Ladd (Corey); sister, Connie Ledbetter (Jeff); grandson, Will Whitfield; aunt, Jane Whitfield; cousins, Donna McElroy and Michael Medlin; and girlfriend, Kristie Pruett.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
