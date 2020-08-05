MOUNT HOPE — Brad Abbott, 40, died August 3, 2020. A memorial service will be 12 p.m. Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church. Brad was the son of Teresa and Loyd Abbott. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.

