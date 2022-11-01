ROGERSVILLE — Brad Brown, 42, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar and Evelyn Brown and Henry and Elizabeth Tucker and his brother, Heath Brown. He is survived by his daughter, Brylea Brown; mother, Brenda Kiser; father, Jerry (Becky) Brown; twin brother, Brock (Jessica) Brown; brother, Daniel Brown; three nieces, Madison, Morgan and Makenzie; best friend and loving companion, Misty Womack and her children; a host of cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Brown family.
