F.5.12.23 Brad Mallette.jpg

ATHENS — Brad Ernest Mallette, 49 of Athens, died suddenly at home on Monday, May 8, 2023. Brad is survived by his parents, Dr. James E. and Anita Simmons Mallette, Florence, and brothers, Dr. Mo (Stephanie) Mallette, Florence, and Dr. Steve (Lisa) Mallette, Athens. He leaves behind an extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog, “Maybe.”

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you