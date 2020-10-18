FLORENCE

Brad Futrell, 50, died October 14, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. You may sign the guest book at sprywilliams.com.

