FLORENCE — Brad Futrell, age 50, of Florence passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 12:00-1:30 P.M. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home. Memorial Service will follow at 1:30 in the funeral home chapel with Terry Motes officiating.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Samuel C. and Jean P. Futrell.
Survivors include his brothers, S. Mark Futrell and Jeffrey K. Futrell (Tracy); nephew, William Jeffrey Futrell; niece, Coby Elizabeth Futrell.
Brad enjoyed music, writing songs, and cooking. He was very giving and loved to be around family and friends.
A special thanks to Terry and Stephanie Motes and Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, 700 N. Wood Avenue, Florence, AL 35630 or to a charity of your choice.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented