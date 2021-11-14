VINA, AL — Bradley Glenn Hester, 41, died Thursday, November 11, 2021. Funeral services will be Sunday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, November 14, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.