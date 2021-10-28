HATTON — Brad Kelley, 51, died October 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Providence Cemetery. Brad was married for 32 years to Ammie Kelley. Brad’s family requests that everyone who attends the service, please wear your favorite sports jersey.

