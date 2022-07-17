ROGERSVILLE — Bradley Don Butler, 49, died July 13, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, July 18, 2022, from noon-2 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral with burial in Butler Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.