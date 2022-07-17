ROGERSVILLE — Bradley Don Butler, 49, died July 13, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, July 18, 2022, from noon-2 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral with burial in Butler Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Lotteries for July 17
- Sports on TV, Radio: July 17-18, 2022
- Surging Orioles relish No. 1 draft pick
- Next level: Tidwell, Holcombe await the call to pro baseball
- Attempted murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation
- Phase 1 of new Florence Housing Authority apartments completed
- After scramble from Alabama to Scotland, Mullinax finds success
- UNA alums form strong legislative delegation
Most Read
Articles
- Muscle Shoals native tabbed Best Chef in the South
- Caregiver charged with financial exploitation
- 5 named 2022 Shoals Woman of the Year finalists
- ALGOP dismisses HD2 election contest
- Tourney provides scholarships for officers' families
- Duo ditches medical careers for music
- Butler asks for new runoff for House seat
- Saddling up to help sick kids
- Workers look to resolve Mars Hill Road settling issue
- Fluctuating fuel costs dig into electric users' pockets
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- 3 lanes, mixed-use development proposed for Veterans Drive (1)
- GED graduation signals hope and change for Florence man (1)
- Rebel yell: Ole Miss wins College World Series title (1)
- Last Nevada county approves primary results after hand count (1)
- DeLucia shuts out Arkansas, sends Ole Miss to 1st CWS finals (1)
Commented