FLORENCE — Bradley Christopher Gandy, AKA Lil Dirty, age 27, of Florence, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023. Visitation will be today, March 22nd from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Thursday, March 23rd at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Jonathan Darby, Robert Williams, Dakota Stults, Aarian White, Ladarius Garner, and Jamahl Calloway. Honorary pallbearers are Lawyer Coffee, Marty Franck, Ryan Miller and Carmelo Pasteur.

