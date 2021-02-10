MUSCLE SHOALS — Bradley Houston “Brad” Bolding, 45, died February 7, 2021. Visitation will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

