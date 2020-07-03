FLORENCE — Bradley Keith Clounch, 52, of Florence, passed away on June 28, 2020. Brad was born on May 26, 1968.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Clounch; son, Will Clounch (Erica); granddaughters, Cassie and Kennedy. Parents are Jean and Ken Clounch; his brothers, Kevin Clounch (Jennifer) and Jeremy Clounch (Cyndi); several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Grace Life Church chapel, Muscle Shoals, AL.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Brad’s honor to the Children’s ministry at Grace Life Church or Legacy Christian Academy.
