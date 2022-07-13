FLORENCE — JAN. 28, 1984 - JULY 08, 2022 — Bradley Jackson of Florence died Friday July 08, 2022.
Visitation will be today, July 13, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Gary Williams officiating.
He is survived by his daughter, Savannah Jackson of Central; parents, Keith Jackson of Florence, and his mother, Anita Hallmark of Haleyville; sister, Kimberly Holland (Cory) of Hackleburg; brother, Brandon Jackson of Florence; half siblings, Tyler, Brittany, Andrew, and Kaylee; special aunts, Marlene, Rhonda, Druanne, Melissa, and Janice; niece, Emmy Holland; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bradley was preceded by grandparents, RV and Margaret Jackson of Florence and William “Dick” and Mary Jean Garner of Florence and great-grandmother Bostick.
Bradley loved to fish, loved his music, gardening, his truck and most of all his daughter. He also enjoyed family gatherings and his family. Bradley was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission of Mercy Shoals, 414 East Tuscaloosa Street, Florence, AL 35630 or you can visit their website, moms-inc.net.
You may leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome. com.
Commented