MOULTON — Bradley Lee Cross, 82, died March 4, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Bradley is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gayle Cross.

