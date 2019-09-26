MUSCLE SHOALS — Bradley Dale Pullen, 45, of Muscle Shoals, died Monday, September 23, 2019.
His visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. today, September 26, 2019, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Charlie James officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Bradley worked as Project Manager at Larry Pullen Construction. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dwight L. Pullen; his maternal grandparents, Lillian and Bill Lenz, and his paternal grandparents, Joe and Gladys E. Pullen.
He is survived by his sons, Drew and Carter Pullen; mother, Reba Lenz Darby; father, Larry Dwight Pullen and a very special stepmother, Jane Pullen; sister, Amanda Chandler; and numerous relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Michael George, Walt Schrieber, Calvin Edwards, Mike Lenz, Austin McCaig and Vinson Walton. Honorary pallbearer will be Alfred Berryman.
Bradley was dearly loved and will be missed by everyone that knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, One St. Jude Place Bldg. P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148-0552.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
