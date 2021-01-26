PHIL CAMPBELL — Bradley S. Hill, 48 years old of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away January 22, 2021 at his residence.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Brad was born July 18, 1972, in Sheffield, AL to Roy Thomas Hill Jr. and Sharin Hill.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Angela Hill; his father; his sister, Leslie Hill Fuller; grandparents, Elbert and Louise Britnell.
Brad is survived by his mother, Sharin Hill (Fred Dummar); sons, Zachary D. Hill and Jacob B. Hill; nephew, Cody Michael Fuller; and his fur baby and constant companion, Rock.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
