MUSCLE SHOALS — Bradley Scott Hutchins, 56, of Muscle Shoals, died Thursday, November 21, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, November 25, from noon-2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia, with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel. Pastor Steve Huskey and Pastor Jeff Noblit will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Scott was a native of Sheffield, graduating from Sheffield High School in 1982. He received his undergraduate degree from Pensacola Christian College and then earned his master’s degree from Mid America Baptist Theological Seminary. He served churches in Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama. He enjoyed spending time on the water, fishing and boating. Scott was a devoted husband and father who loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father Dalton Hutchins; and grandparents, W.S. and Virgie Hutchins and Douglas and BeEtta Bolton.
Scott is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Laurie Landers Hutchins; children, Hayden Scott Hutchins and Molly Kathryn Hutchins; mother, Ima Jean Hutchins; brother, Chris Hutchins (Brenda); sister, Kim Hutchins (Dennis Seaman); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Randy Hester, Larry Hester, Greg Borden, Doug Gattman, Rob Lanfair, and Mike Miller.
Honorary pallbearers are David Gattman and Mike West.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott Hutchins Good Samaritan Fund at any Bank Independent location.
An online guestbook is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
