RUSSELLVILLE — It is with great sadness that the family of Bradley Wayne Emerson announces his sudden passing on November 28, 2020. He is remembered in love by his father, Larry Emerson (Patsy); sisters, Brianne (Shane) Terry, Kristi Emerson (Kleo); stepsiblings; Brian (Jacklyn) Howell, Jeremy (Brianna) Howell and Kim O’campo; several nieces and nephews, Alex O’campo, Haston, MacKenzie and Ben Howell, Jackson Terry and Evie Claire Cipi.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Emerson; and his grandparents, Arlon and Mary Emerson and Edna and Frank Christian.

He was a member of the local IBEW 443. Brad will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help others.

A private graveside service will be Tuesday December 8, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Shotsville Cemetery in Marion County.

Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville assisted the family.

