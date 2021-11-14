KILLEN — Bradley Wade Brown, 36, of Killen, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021.
A graveside service will be Monday, November 15th at 11 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Ronny Jones officiating.
Bradley was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Brown and grandparents, Hugh & Dorothy Brown and Cranston & Mattie Bradley. He is survived by his son, Kolten Brown; mother, Myra Brown; sister, Kendra Brown; brother, Jimmy (Laura) Howard and nieces, Ada & Emery Howard.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Brown family.
