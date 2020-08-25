FLORENCE — Brady Sandy, 78, died August 23, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Loretto, TN. He was a twin son of the late Pauline Sandy. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

TimesDaily
