MUSCLE SHOALS — Brandon Kyle Norris, 28, Jordan Casey Norris, 25, and Marleigh Jo Norris, 3, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, September 30, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Leighton Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Old Brick Presbyterian Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.
The Norris family were members of Old Brick Presbyterian Church in Muscle Shoals. Brandon was a mover with Lackeys Moving Company and a member of the Painters Local 1293. Jordan was a third-grade teacher who was loved by her students, their parents, and her co-workers. The family was preceded in death by Marleigh’s great-grandfather and Jordan’s grandfather, Billy Berry; Marleigh’s great-grandparents and Brandon’s grandparents, Bob and Patsy Jones and Lola Vandiver and Autry Norris; and Marleigh’s great-uncle and Brandon’s uncle, Leslie Jones.
Survivors include Marleigh’s grandparents: Jordan’s parents, Clint and Kelley Holt and Brandon’s parents, Alan and Tammy Norris; Marleigh’s aunts and uncles: Jordan’s sister, Haley Lozano (Daniel), and Brandon’s brother, Zac Norris (Jasmine) and sister, Kristen Norris (Braxton Hamm); Marleigh’s great- grandparents: Jordan’s grandparents, J.C. and Patricia Holt, and her grandmother, Carolyn Berry; and Marleigh’s cousins, Jordan’s nephew, Xavier McClure, and nieces, Ember and Evie Lozano, and Brandon’s nephews, Caiden Foust and Brantley Norris, and nieces, McKenzie Roberts and Addison Horton.
Pallbearers for Marleigh and Jordan will be Mike Gargis, Cody Gargis, Matt Gargis, David Orman, Logan McCalpin, and Alan Austin. Pallbearers for Brandon will be Caiden Foust, Colby Barnett, Cory Rumble, Michael Lackey, Daniel Lackey, and Michael Martin.
Jordan was known for her outgoing personality. She was a daughter, granddaughter, sister, wife, teacher, and, most of all, a mother. She was an amazing mother to a beautiful, bright-eyed little girl, Marleigh. Marleigh was only here for a short time, but she left her mark on everyone who knew her. Marleigh loved the outdoors and any animal that she could get her little hands on.
Anyone who knew Brandon knew him for his contagious laugh and his beautiful smile. He was a loving father, son, husband, brother, and uncle. He loved Alabama Football and he loved fishing at Little Bear Creek with his dad and nephew. Brandon’s favorite thing to do was watch his nephew, Caiden and niece, Kenzie, play football and cheer. He loved his nephew, Brantley, just as much. That was his “Little Man”. Brandon loved his job at Lackey’s Moving Company. But the thing he loved most was spending time with his family, especially his Mom and Dad. Jordan was his soulmate and Marleigh Jo was his everything. Fly high and Roll Tide!
Sincere appreciation is extended to Muscle Shoals Fire and Police; the fire departments of Nitrate City, Brick Hatton, White Oak, and Spring Valley; and the entire Leighton community.
