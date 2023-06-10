MUSCLE SHOALS — Brandon Montae Goodloe, 45, died June 8, 2023. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Monday at 12 p.m. at Brown Temple AME Church, Sheffield. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

