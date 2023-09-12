MUSCLE SHOALS — Brandon Joe Sheffield, age 50, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 5-7 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel. His funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 14, 2023 in the funeral home Chapel. .

