MUSCLE SHOALS — Brandon Joe Sheffield, age 50, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 5-7 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel. His funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 14, 2023 in the funeral home Chapel. .
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- UNA honors Gunn on 60th anniversary of desegregation
- Police honor those lost on 9/11 with run, stair climb
- ADEM program aims to clean up dumps
- Judges refuse to pause order for Alabama to draw new congressional districts
- Library agency director: Content is local decision
- U.S. sets record for expensive weather disasters
- In Iran, snap checkpoints and university purges mark the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini protests
- How an extramarital affair factors into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Most Read
Articles
- Muscle Shoals butcher shop reopens
- Struts on Pine no longer open
- $23.9M dorm to replace LaGrange Hall
- 3 women killed in single-vehicle weekend crash
- Muscle Shoals finance director named city clerk
- Dawson honored to lead motorcycle ride
- UNA Board of Trustees facing $6.4M deficit budget
- Southgate Mall reopens for business
- Body found in burned vehicle in Sheffield
- Putnam used advice to create Buffett's Caribbean sound
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Muscle Shoals butcher shop reopens
- Struts on Pine no longer open
- $23.9M dorm to replace LaGrange Hall
- Robert Eaton
- 3 women killed in single-vehicle weekend crash
- Tabitha LeeAnn Black
- Muscle Shoals finance director named city clerk
- Dawson honored to lead motorcycle ride
- Dot Kimbrough
- UNA Board of Trustees facing $6.4M deficit budget
Images
Videos
Commented
- 3 things: UNA finally hits win column (1)
- Shooter in Florida 'hateful' slayings had 2017 mental health exam (1)
- Trump campaign reports raising more than $7 million after Georgia booking (1)
- Home Sweet Home: Melson back in Alabama (1)
- Fans' Player of the Week (Girls) (1)
- Victory Flame burns for the Lion-hearted (1)
- Why are we still supporting Ukraine? (1)
- Remaining oil, gas leases canceled in Arctic Refuge (1)
Commented