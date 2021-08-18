TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Brandon Wayne Holiday was born June 24, 1984 in Iuka, MS to Wayne and the late Virginia Martin Holiday. He graduated from Tishomingo County High School in 2002. Upon graduating, he went on to continue his education at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, TN. There he graduated Magna Cum Laude with his Bachelor of Arts in Bible and his Master’s in Bible with emphasis in Youth Ministry.
Brandon was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Martin Holiday and all four of his grandparents, Luther Martin and Allean Alexander Martin and George Holiday and Grace Mitchell Holiday.
Brandon leaves behind his father, Wayne Holiday; sister, Jasmine Holiday; family dog, Diesel Holiday, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Iuka Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Carter’s Branch Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
Commented