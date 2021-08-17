TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Brandon Wayne Holiday, 37, died August 12, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Iuka Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Carter’s Branch Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.