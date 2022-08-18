LEIGHTON — Brandy Amber Staggs Juarez, 33, of Leighton, AL, passed away on August 16, 2022. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Leighton, AL.
Brandy loved her family and always put them first, she was a wonderful wife and mother. She was a strong woman. Cancer may have taken its toll on her body, but it never took away her light. Brandy was a light to anyone who knew her. She could light up a room with her personality from the moment she walked in. She loved to hunt and fish in her spare time. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do because she was determined to prove that she could do anything. She was talented with anything she put her mind to. She went from a welder to a nail tech and was a huge success at both. She treated her clients as her family and truly loved what she did. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Juanita Kerby Schultz; maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Rogers; paternal grandfather, Thomas Presley Staggs; and nephew, Hudson Kane Ford.
She is survived by her husband, Brandon Juarez; daughter, Myla Juarez; stepdaughter, Aria Juarez; mother, Carmel Renee Curtis Staggs; father, Thomas Adam Staggs; paternal grandmother, Reba Nell Staggs; sister-in-law, Kayla Ford (Josh); brother-in-law, Tyler Juarez; father-in-law, Joe Juarez (Sylvia); niece, Analiese Juarez; nephew, Collin Ford; as well as a host of other loving family and friends.
Pallbearers will be JJ Zeedar, Kenny Herndon, Keith Nichols, Jordan Staggs, Caleb Burden, Tyler Minor, and Dalton Royce. Honorary pallbearer will be Justin Thompson.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
