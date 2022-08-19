LEIGHTON — Brandy Amber Staggs Juarez, 33, died August 16, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Leighton. She is survived by her husband, Brandon Juarez.

