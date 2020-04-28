FLORENCE — Brandy Renee Tingle, 31, passed away April 27, 2020. No services are planned at this time.
Brandy was preceded in death by her mother, Tracey Lynn Johnson Tingle; brothers, Richard Lee and Ricky Wayne Tingle; and grandparents, Ernest PeeWee Johnson and Bobby and Joyce Tingle.
Survivors include her soulmate, Dalton Ray Hayes; father, Gary K. Tingle; children, Colton Ray Hayes and Hannah Lynn Hayes; brother, Austin Blake Tingle Hill; grandmother, Brenda J. Hill; aunts, Deborah Johnson, Shelia Stevenson and Tammy Tays; very special friend, Emily Borden; and numerous cousins and friends.
