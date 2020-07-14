MUSCLE SHOALS — Braxton F. McCaig, 95, of Muscle Shoals passed away from this life to his heavenly home Sunday, July 12, 2020. Visitation will be today, July 14, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia. Funeral service will follow with Brother Danny Stanford officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Braxton was born in Franklin County, AL, to William and Bertha McCaig. He served in World War II in the Navy on the USS Missouri and witnessed the Japanese sign their surrender. He married his sweetheart, Vera Creasy after returning home. Braxton owned and operated McCaig’s Shoe Repair for 35 years. He had a heart for God and was a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and a Gideon.
He was a member of Victory Baptist Church and loved attending as long as his health allowed. He was a blessing to all who knew him and was dearly loved by his family.
Braxton was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Vera Creasy McCaig; grandson, Brian Pope; brothers, William, Franklin, and Shelby; sisters, Margaret Kimbrough, Agnes Victory, Lois Eisenaugle, and Shellie Radice.
Survivors are son, Phillip McCaig (Nedra); daughters, Shelia Cox (Keith) and Karen Hendrix (Wade); grandchildren, CH Pope, Blair Cunningham, Dana King, Terra Tomas; stepgrandchildren, Kevin Cox, Allan Cox, and Marian Shockley; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Jordyn, Austin, Sawyer, Ryan, and Braxton; brothers, Landon and Melvin.
