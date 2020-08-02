FLORENCE — Brazie Blankenship, known to many simply as Braz, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020, after a brief hospital stay as his daughters took shifts attending his bedside. For over 65 years he enjoyed the love and companionship of his wife, Dorothy, who passed in Spring 2016. They were members of Wood Avenue Church of Christ. At home, retired from a career as an expert machinist for Dow, Braz was a gardener, backyard bird watcher, and lifelong newspaper subscriber. He made a daily habit of reading the local paper and the Bible. He followed the example of Jesus in many ways, including the practice of carpentry. Braz’s home and those of his children and grandkids are graced with many inventive, sturdily-crafted woodworks.
The fourth sibling of nine, Brazie was born on the second of August, 1929, in Colbert County, Alabama. In an artistic symmetry that he would have appreciated, he will also be laid to rest on the second of August - what would have been his 91st birthday. A closed-casket service will be held at Colbert Memorial Chapel Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (masks and distancing required for attendees).
Memorials may be made in the form of flowers or as donations to the Audubon Society, as Braz loved wildlife and always tried to be a worthy steward of God’s creation.
Although there will not be a formal procession or graveside service, honorary pallbearers are designated as follows: RH Blankenship, George Foster, Mike Romans, Gary McCaig, Mike Sullivan, Carlos Price, Paul Allen, Rusty Cartwright, Mark Parie, and Jeremy Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy and by siblings, Lawrencie, Jerry, Brittle Thomas “Doug,” Hickman “Buck,” and Earlyn.
Braz is survived by siblings, Becky, Marilyn, and Robert Henry “RH,” plus all three of his children and their descendants (spouses in parentheses). Linda B. Price (Carlos), Edith B. Allen (Paul), and Donna G. Sullivan (Mike). Grandchildren, Amanda “AJ” Price, Tiffany Parie (Mark), Jeremy Sullivan (Sara), and Leigh Ann Allen. Great-grandchildren, Jamie, Jeffery, Shelby, Steven, Ellie and Charly.
