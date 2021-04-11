KILLEN — Breezie Ann Woolstenhulme, age 39, of Killen, passed away April 3, 2021.
Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Stephen Melvin; mother, Annie Cook (Robert); father, Bruce Woolstenhulme; son, Taylor Brewer; sister, Emily Buschagen (Matthew); brothers, Bruce Woolstenhulme, Jr. (Sarah) and Brett Woolstenhulme (Tegan); and her beloved pets, Penny, Molly, and Milo.
Breezie loved animals. She was a loving wife and a free-hearted person who had many friends. Her passing leaves a huge void in many lives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PAWS, 2701 Mall Road PMB 277, Florence, AL 35630. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
