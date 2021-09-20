CYPRESS INN, TN — Mrs. Brenda Jane Anderson Whitten was born March 27, 1947 in Hohenwald, TN, the daughter of the late Walter Gilford Anderson and Lottie Jewell Cooper Anderson Loveless.Mrs. Whitten was a fifth and sixth grade social studies and science teacher, and a member of the Collinwood Methodist Church. She was united in marriage to Jerry W. Whitten on December 21, 1972. Mrs. Whitten departed this life on September 18, 2021, in Florence, Alabama, at the age of 74 Years, 5 Months and 22 Days.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry W. Whitten of Cypress Inn, TN; a son, Chad Wesley Whitten and fiancee Kathy Brewer of Cypress Inn, TN; three brothers, Coy Anderson and wife Betty of Waynesboro, TN; Joe Anderson and wife Sharon of Spring Hill, TN; Tim Anderson of Waynesboro, TN; a sister, Buna Jewell Holt and husband Jerry of Lawrenceburg, TN; a grandchild, Weslynn Grace Whitten; step-granchildren, Magen and Morgan Brewer; step-great grandchild, Sage Brewer. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Susan Whitten, Bettye Ethridge and husband Rick, and Connie Lay; brother-in-law, Randy Whitten and wife Marsha; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and a host of loving friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs Whitten was preceded in death by a brother, Gilford Anderson Jr.; a sister-in-law, Connie Anderson; and two brothers-in-laws, Terry and Mike Whitten.
A walk-thru Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 21, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood. There will be no visitation on Wednesday prior to the funeral service.
Services will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, with John Allen Berry officiating. Burial will follow in the Railroad Cemetery at Iron City, Tennessee.
