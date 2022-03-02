PHIL CAMPBELL — Brenda Bailey, 73, died February 27, 2022. Graveside service will be today at 1 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. She was married to the late JD Bailey.

