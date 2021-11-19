RUSSELLVILLE
Brenda Brown Patton, 63, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
Brenda worked hard all of her life, and prided herself as the best cook in Franklin County. She worked for Green’s Gas Mart and CJ’s for a long time and at Pilgrim’s BBQ as a cook. She fed a lot of Franklin County over the years. Brenda loved all animals and would take in any animal possible.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Home Cemetery in Glasgow Corners. Brother Milford Brown will speak at the service.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Bueford and Jeanette (Pace) Brown; grandparents, Curtis and Lassie Pace, Homer and Janie Brown; and sister, Donna Brown.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Rhonda Patton; granddaughters, Katelyn Patton, Hannah Patton; uncle and aunt, Milford and Amy Brown; sister, Jennifer Harris; and a host of friends.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented