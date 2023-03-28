F 3.28.23.BrendaBrown.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — Brenda Bumpus Brown, 80, of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her residence. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, bird watching, and reading. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals.

