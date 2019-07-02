KILLEN — Brenda Gail Butler, 67, of Killen, passed away June 29, 2019, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. She worked in housekeeping/cleaning department of ECM Hospital. She was a member of Greenhill First Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and roses.
Survivors include her mother, Mary Ethel Grigsby; son, Cassidy Butler; special friend, Jeremiah Davis; nephew, Josh Grigsby; niece, Amanda Yeates; sister-in-law, Rena Grigsby.
Preceded in death by her husband, James “Terry” Butler; father, Barry Grigsby; and brother, Mickey Grigsby.
Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Gregg Woodard officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the nurses on 5th floor of NAMC, and Cousin Gwen.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
