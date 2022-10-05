SHEFFIELD — Brenda Carrol Hocker, age 77, took the hand of Jesus into eternity on Saturday, October 1, 2022, after a long fight with kidney failure. Her strong will to live, love and prayers of so many carried her through.
Brenda was born on May 27, 1945, to Velma and Pete James in Ethridge, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Earl James; and sister, Pam James.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert O “Buddy”; her sons, Rodney (Fathom) and Chris (Nikki); grandchildren, Emma Grace, Anna Kate, Deanna, Robbie and Navaya Soja; brother, Ronnie James; and sisters, Linda Alexander, Debbie James and Betty James.
There will be a celebration of life held at Annapolis Avenue Church of Christ on Saturday, October 8, at 12:00 p.m. with Dr. Jeff Reynolds officiating. The family will receive family and friends at 11:00 a.m.
Brenda has finished her amazing course. She fought for what she believed in and especially for both of her boys. Now she can finally rest. This is not the end, but only our beginning.
