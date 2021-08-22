HAMILTON

Brenda Carter Oswalt, 70, died August 21, 2021. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Marion County Funeral Home. Service is 2 p.m. Monday at Barnesville Freewill Baptist Church with burial in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

