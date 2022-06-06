TOWN CREEK — Brenda Loosier Cook, 64, died June 4, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday From 11 a.m. until noon, directly followed by the Funeral Service at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Burial will be in Blackground Cemetery.

