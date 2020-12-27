FLORENCE — Brenda Dale Hatala, 64 of Florence, passed away December 22, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center from complications of Leukemia. Brenda worked in Civil Service and was a member of Lexington First Baptist Church.
A family private graveside service will be held Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Greenview Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Larry Bullard.
Mrs. Hatala was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Barr. She is survived by her husband, Michael Hatala; mother, Dolores Barr, and father, Harold Barr, both of Lexington; daughter, Andrea Francisco (Ellery) of Rogersville; brother, David Barr (Candy) of Rogersville; grandchildren, Elora Francisco and Evan Francisco.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
