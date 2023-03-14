MUSCLE SHOALS — Brenda Danielle Smith, 30, died March 7, 2023. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Westside Church of Christ, Leighton with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

