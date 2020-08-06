RUSSELLVILLE — Tim Watson, 10 a.m., Center Star Cemetery Brenda Diana Russell of Russellville, AL, passed away August 3, 2020 at the age of 61. She was a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a loving grandmother who was always with the grandkids and making them laugh. She attended Witness Outreach Ministries in Spruce Pine.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Moles and her stepfather, Joe Steele.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip “Snowball” Russell; her mother, Christine Steele; her sister, Betty Taff and her half-sister Kathy Cruzado; her daughters, Dana Moles and Christie Ford; her grandchildren, Michaela Taylor, Macy Thomas, and Christopher Ford. She had one niece, Brandi May; three stepnephews, one great-niece, two step-brothers, Joe and Phillip Steele, a step-sister Andrea, and a host of step nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville. Brian Scott will be officiating.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
