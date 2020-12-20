MOUNT PLEASANT, TN — Brenda Joyce Merlene Dover, 60, died December 18, 2020. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held Monday, at 1 p.m., at Union Hill Cemetery. Burial will follow. She was a member it Ramah Baptist Church.

