LEIGHTON
Brenda Faye Rumble, age 78, of Leighton, is now rejoicing with Jesus in her heavenly home. She passed on Tuesday, December I4th, 2021. Brenda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister as well as friend to everyone she met. She was a member of Leighton Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Brenda was committed to her family and community. One of her greatest joys was being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She loved serving her community and did so for many years as a volunteer firefighter for the LaGrange Fire Department. She also enjoyed making others smile with her endearing sense of humor.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Mack and Norene Allen; sister, Louise Wiedemeyer; brothers, Charles and Leon Allen; and great-grandchild, Desmond Vigil.
Brenda leaves behind her loving husband, Harry Rumble; children, Dwayne Rumble (Linda), Chris Rumble (Jennifer), Jo Ann Saint (Phillip Reppond), Gary Rumble and Justin Rumble; grandchildren, Cory, Lauren, Courtney, Chelsey, Carissa, Jessica, Ryan, and Cody; great-grandchildren, Rhett, D.J.,Trey, Zoe, Blake, Little Joe, and Caleb; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be today, December 16th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home of Tuscumbia. The service will be Friday, December 17th at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Mark Mayfield officiating. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery in LaGrange. Pallbearers are Justin Rumble, Cory Rumble, Ryan Saint, Cody Rumble, Blake Terry, Russ Bowling, and Riley Nolen. Honorary pallbearers will be Morgan and Tucker Sharp.
