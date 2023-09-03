TUSCUMBIA — Brenda Faye Freeman, 66, passed way Sunday, August 27, 2023. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 4, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Burial in St. Paul Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. The public viewing will be Sunday, 1-8 p.m.

